Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,057 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,308,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $229.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,328. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.42. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $432.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

