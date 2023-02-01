VIVO Cannabis (CVE:ABCN) Shares Up 5.6%

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (CVE:ABCN – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.32. 310,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,514,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
VIVO Cannabis Trading Up 5.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.32.
VIVO Cannabis Company Profile
ABcann Global Corporation manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for VIVO Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVO Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.