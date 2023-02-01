Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 85 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 85 ($1.05) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VOD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 95 ($1.17) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 120 ($1.48).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 2.1 %

Vodafone Group Public stock traded down GBX 1.94 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 91.18 ($1.13). The stock had a trading volume of 99,350,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,023,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.60. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,519.67.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

