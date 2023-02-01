voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of VJET opened at $2.32 on Friday. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

