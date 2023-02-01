Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Major Shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third Sells 75,000 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,998,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,140,364.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 1st, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 128,642 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $1,198,943.44.

On Friday, January 27th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 50,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $451,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 50,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $461,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 55,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $498,300.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 100,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $915,000.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

VYGR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 381,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,044. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $361.39 million, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.