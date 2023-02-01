Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,198,943.44 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 128,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $1,198,943.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,685,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,666,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 75,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $677,250.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 50,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $451,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 50,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $461,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 55,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $498,300.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 100,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $915,000.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VYGR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. 381,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,044. The company has a market capitalization of $361.39 million, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

