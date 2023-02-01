Waltonchain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.04 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Waltonchain has a market cap of $18.57 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000962 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002912 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 104% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00407730 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,691.60 or 0.28619656 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00581495 BTC.
Waltonchain Token Profile
Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,752,210 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,776,998 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
