Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Lowered to $167.00 at Raymond James

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WM. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.09.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $154.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.41.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

