West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$1.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.27 billion-$9.27 billion.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Japan Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

West Japan Railway stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. 5,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

West Japan Railway ( OTCMKTS:WJRYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations.

