Winslow Asset Management Inc. Acquires 167 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up 2.0% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $379,547,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,245,000 after buying an additional 47,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,768,000 after buying an additional 61,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,520,000 after acquiring an additional 28,416 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.38. The company had a trading volume of 27,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,012. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $670.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

