Winslow Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,338 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPP. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after buying an additional 921,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,317.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 863,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 51.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,850,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 632,234 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,528. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.