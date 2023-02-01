Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward updated its FY23 guidance to $3.15-$3.60 EPS.
Woodward Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ WWD traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $105.71. The stock had a trading volume of 436,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,062. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46.
Woodward Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.
Woodward Company Profile
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
