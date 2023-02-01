Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward updated its FY23 guidance to $3.15-$3.60 EPS.

Woodward Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ WWD traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $105.71. The stock had a trading volume of 436,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,062. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Woodward by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Woodward by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.