Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $315.84 on Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $315.84 or 0.01341831 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $0.00 worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 103.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00402806 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000112 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,672.10 or 0.28273983 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00575218 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,782,996 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

