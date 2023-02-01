Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Cut by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.27. The stock had a trading volume of 45,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $132.87.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.31.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

