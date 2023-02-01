Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Purchased by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 2,785.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,222 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.08% of Zai Lab worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

Zai Lab Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.42. 79,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,256. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 301.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

