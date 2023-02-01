ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0025

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. ZEON has a market cap of $76.32 million and approximately $32,000.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 25% against the dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 102.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.00405256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,618.34 or 0.28445985 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00581054 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.