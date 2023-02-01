Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Alan M. Forney Sells 4,307 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $53.39. 1,329,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 204,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

