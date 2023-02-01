Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Terry Alan Shirey Sells 2,248 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance
ZION traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $53.39. 1,329,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,664. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.15.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement
Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
