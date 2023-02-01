Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Terry Alan Shirey Sells 2,248 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $53.39. 1,329,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,664. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

