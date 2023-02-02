1,000 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.36.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $359.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,811,114. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $429.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.94 and its 200-day moving average is $269.04.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.