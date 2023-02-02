1,256 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $307.24 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.64.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.