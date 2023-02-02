13,620 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Acquired by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after buying an additional 286,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY opened at $181.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.49 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

