18,838 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 265.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,037,000 after purchasing an additional 583,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 272.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 433,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 316,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 16.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 297,799 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hexcel Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

NYSE:HXL opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

