21,442 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,131,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after acquiring an additional 984,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,951,000 after acquiring an additional 740,817 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Element Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,832,000 after acquiring an additional 740,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,599,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,599,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 687,000 shares of company stock worth $13,054,920. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

ESI opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.45%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

