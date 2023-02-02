2,222 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,883 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,093 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.95. 1,209,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,860. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $61.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

