2,970 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,970 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $4.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.04. 4,185,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $145.16. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.99 and its 200-day moving average is $98.69.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

