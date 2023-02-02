3,505 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $90.75 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $99.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.25.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

