38,285 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Purchased by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 51.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,762,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,014,000 after buying an additional 597,239 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 369,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,151,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

Ovintiv Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.