3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $327.73

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.73 ($4.05) and traded as high as GBX 334.50 ($4.13). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 334.50 ($4.13), with a volume of 491,718 shares traded.

3i Infrastructure Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 750.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 329.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 327.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Get 3i Infrastructure alerts:

3i Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This is a boost from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $5.23. 3i Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.