6,874 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth $1,860,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $46.72 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

