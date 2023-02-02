AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.92. Approximately 7 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.