ABB (NYSE:ABB) Shares Gap Down to $35.33

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.33, but opened at $33.93. ABB shares last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 130,065 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.
ABB Stock Down 4.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04.
ABB Company Profile
ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.
