ABB (NYSE:ABB) Shares Gap Down to $35.33

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.33, but opened at $33.93. ABB shares last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 130,065 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABB

ABB Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,342,000 after buying an additional 663,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ABB by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ABB by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,366,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ABB by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,392,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after buying an additional 182,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after purchasing an additional 382,644 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

