abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.70

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON AEI traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 359 ($4.43). 62,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,658. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 385.14 ($4.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £170.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 347.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 328.
About abrdn Equity Income Trust
