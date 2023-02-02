abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.70

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON AEI traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 359 ($4.43). 62,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,658. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 385.14 ($4.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £170.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 347.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 328.

Get abrdn Equity Income Trust alerts:

About abrdn Equity Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Equity Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Equity Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.