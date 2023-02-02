Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.14

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $84.49 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. More information can be found at https://acala.network/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

