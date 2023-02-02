Accredited Investors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.86. The stock had a trading volume of 198,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day moving average is $151.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.