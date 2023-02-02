Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 187 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.83. 6,847,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,287,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $532.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

