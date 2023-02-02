Accredited Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.94.

AMGN stock traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.75. 943,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.27. The company has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 410.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.08%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

