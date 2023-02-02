Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 18,177 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 682,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,177 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 6.9% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $59,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,740,000 after purchasing an additional 244,965 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $106.67. The stock had a trading volume of 303,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,310. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.24.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

