Achain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $166,138.19 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015485 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000271 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004070 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000779 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

