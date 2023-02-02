AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Receives $3.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

ATY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds Stock Performance

NYSE:ATY opened at $1.80 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.26 million, a PE ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcuityAds

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). AcuityAds had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 6,504.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,759,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 2,717,400 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $116,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AcuityAds

(Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.