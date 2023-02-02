Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Shares Gap Down to $104.10

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $104.10, but opened at $89.97. Advanced Drainage Systems shares last traded at $91.89, with a volume of 51,520 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 10.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average is $110.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after buying an additional 278,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,955,000 after purchasing an additional 190,946 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,760,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,827,000 after purchasing an additional 69,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,860 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,144,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

