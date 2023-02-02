Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Down 4.8%

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.55 and last traded at $69.79. Approximately 882,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,959,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Aflac Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average of $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

