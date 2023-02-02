Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Down 6.7%

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) was down 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.76 and last traded at C$3.77. Approximately 457,943 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 195,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$5.75 target price on Aimia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Aimia Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.87. The company has a current ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$303.24 million and a P/E ratio of 0.75.
Aimia Company Profile
Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
