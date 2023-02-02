Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 7.1 %

NYSE:APD traded down $22.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $295.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,031. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

