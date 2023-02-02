AIREA (LON:AIEA) Trading Up 2.9%

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.99 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.43). Approximately 20,455 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 16,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of £14.47 million and a PE ratio of 1,166.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.76.

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

