Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Sells $945,000.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.28. 1,057,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,869. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after acquiring an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $312,911,000 after purchasing an additional 220,080 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after buying an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,344,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.53.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.