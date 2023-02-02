Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:ARE traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.00. 89,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $206.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day moving average of $150.04.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.63%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

