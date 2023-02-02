Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.82 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $163.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 154.63%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.14.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.