Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Robert W. Baird

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.78.
NASDAQ ALGN opened at $282.53 on Thursday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $552.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.88.
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
