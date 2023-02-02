Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AP.UN shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.50 to C$33.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of TSE AP.UN traded up C$1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.80. 287,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,503. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$24.77 and a 52-week high of C$48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.91.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

