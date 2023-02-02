Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Alpha Pro Tech Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE APT opened at $4.17 on Monday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $52.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.